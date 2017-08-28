Fights erupt after man throws cash in the air at The Cromwell - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fights erupt after man throws cash in the air at The Cromwell

Posted: Updated:
The exterior of The Cromwell on Aug. 28, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) The exterior of The Cromwell on Aug. 28, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a man who threw $100 bills into the air on the Las Vegas Strip caused quite the commotion on Monday morning. 

Police said the man threw the money in the air as people were exiting Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell. At one point, the crowd grew to 1000 people and sporadic fights broke out. 

Police responded to the area at about 4 a.m. to help with crowd control and make sure everyone left the club safely. 

Two people were arrested for misdemeanors, police said. 

No injuries were reported, police said. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.