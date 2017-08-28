Fights erupt after man throws cash in the air at The Cromwell

The exterior of The Cromwell on Aug. 28, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a man who threw $100 bills into the air on the Las Vegas Strip caused quite the commotion on Monday morning.

Police said the man threw the money in the air as people were exiting Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell. At one point, the crowd grew to 1000 people and sporadic fights broke out.

Police responded to the area at about 4 a.m. to help with crowd control and make sure everyone left the club safely.

Two people were arrested for misdemeanors, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

