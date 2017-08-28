Southern Nevada college students head back to school

The exterior of a College of Southern Nevada building appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 9. (FOX5)

Another round of students said so long to summer break Monday and headed back to school.

The fall semester began at both the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and all three College of Southern Nevada campuses.

Combined, that’s a little more than 60,000 students who will be back in class.

CSN has 273 degree or certificate programs and UNLV has more than 350 degrees for students to choose from.

This report was written by Mike Doria.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.