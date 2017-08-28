Southern Nevada college students head back to school - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Southern Nevada college students head back to school

Posted: Updated:
The exterior of a College of Southern Nevada building appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 9. (FOX5) The exterior of a College of Southern Nevada building appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 9. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Another round of students said so long to summer break Monday and headed back to school.

The fall semester began at both the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and all three College of Southern Nevada campuses.  

Combined, that’s a little more than 60,000 students who will be back in class.   

CSN has 273 degree or certificate programs and UNLV has more than 350 degrees for students to choose from.  

This report was written by Mike Doria

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.