Southern Nevada college students head back to school

Multiple Metro units responded to reports of a shooting and altercation that took place inside a club on the Las Vegas Strip overnight Sunday.More >
Two levels and the casino floor at the Las Vegas Westgate Resort and Casino were evacuated after a fire broke out on a balcony Saturday afternoon.More >
A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally discharging a gun into his hand Sunday in the northeast Valley.More >
Starting out a new school year can be tough for kids, and one of the most important things to make that less tough, especially for a little girl is the back to school outfits.More >
Life is tough, and in those tough moments, we look to others for inspiration. For some people, John Cena is that person.More >
Police are investigating a vehicle accident in northeast Las Vegas that has sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.More >
Breaking down the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather Jr., seems to be taking on the most risk, but he’s not the only one. One Las Vegas local is putting big money on “Money” Mayweather and he’s doing it all in the name of charity.More >
Bizarre headlines have been popping up after the total solar eclipse, from Flat Earthers believing it didn't actually happen, to some claiming it's a sign of the apocalypse.More >
A young boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with cancer when he was 13 months old.More >
