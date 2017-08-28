Valley first responders to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Nevada first-responders were dispatched to assist with relief efforts in Houston (FOX5).

At least 18 first responders are headed to Texas to help with relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“We're always monitoring what's going on across the country,” said Nevada Task Force 1 Deputy Chief John Steinbeck. “We know that we can go at any time.”

Nevada Task Force 1 is a government funded group prepared to assist in state or federal disasters.

“It’s what they trained for and what they’re hoping to go do,” Steinbeck said. “[We want] to help people in a community that's been devastated.”

Hurricane Harvey left at least five people dead and thousands stranded.

Steinbeck said Nevada Task Force 1 assisted during the national event including Hurricane Katrina and during the September 11 attacks.

"We're used to working in those kinds of conditions and we'll do what we have to do reach our objectives.”

