5-year-old shoots self in northeast Valley

A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally discharging a gun into his hand Sunday in the northeast Valley.

Las Vegas Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said authorities responded to the incident at 4730 Luxor way, near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

A 5-year-old boy reportedly shot a gun into his hand causing the bullet to strike his finger, police said. The boy was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit.

The boy's mother was home at the time of the shooting, according to Lt. Rogers.

Detectives arrived at the hospital for further investigation. Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

