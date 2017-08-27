Vehicle crash closes Craig Road in northeast Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a vehicle collision on Craig Road in Las Vegas on Aug, 27, 2017. (LVACS)

Police are investigating a vehicle accident in northeast Las Vegas that has sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Metro responded to the intersection of Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard at about 8:15 a.m. with reports of a vehicle collision.

Two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection, according to officers, with two occupants of the vehicles sustaining internal injuries.

The condition of the victims was not known immediately following the crash, but Metro said both were transported to the University Medical Center.

Authorities had the intersection closed for the investigation and removal of debris.

Crash - SR-573 East before Nellis Blvd in North Las Vegas https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) August 27, 2017

Officials suggested alternate routes while the intersection was closed for the investigation.

