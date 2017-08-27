Fight at club on Vegas Strip prompts large police response

The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place on Saturday.More >
The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place on Saturday.More >
Ticket prices for Saturday's 154-pound fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are trending down, with many below the original list price.More >
Ticket prices for Saturday's 154-pound fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are trending down, with many below the original list price.More >
A young boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with cancer when he was 13 months old.More >
A young boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with cancer when he was 13 months old.More >
A woman was stabbed twice, suffering life-threatening injuries near Craig and Nellis Friday night, according to Metro Police.More >
A woman was stabbed twice, suffering life-threatening injuries near Craig and Nellis Friday night, according to Metro Police.More >
Starting out a new school year can be tough for kids, and one of the most important things to make that less tough, especially for a little girl is the back to school outfits.More >
Starting out a new school year can be tough for kids, and one of the most important things to make that less tough, especially for a little girl is the back to school outfits.More >
Ayden Brown, a three-year-old boy fighting a rare form of cancer needs help.More >
Ayden Brown, a three-year-old boy fighting a rare form of cancer needs help.More >
An armored car was robbed near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.More >
An armored car was robbed near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.More >
Bizarre headlines have been popping up after the total solar eclipse, from Flat Earthers believing it didn't actually happen, to some claiming it's a sign of the apocalypse.More >
Bizarre headlines have been popping up after the total solar eclipse, from Flat Earthers believing it didn't actually happen, to some claiming it's a sign of the apocalypse.More >
Hurricane Harvey has weakened since it hit South Texas head-on late Friday but forecasters say water levels will still rise as torrential rain and blasting winds continue over the next days.More >
Hurricane Harvey has weakened since it hit South Texas head-on late Friday but forecasters say water levels will still rise as torrential rain and blasting winds continue over the next days.More >