Fight at club on Vegas Strip prompts large police response

Metro police respond to reports of a shooting and fight that broke out at The Cromwell hotel-casino during the overnight hours on Aug. 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Multiple Metro units responded to reports of a shooting and altercation that took place inside a club on the Las Vegas Strip overnight Sunday.

Officers were called to The Cromwell hotel-casino, located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, at about 2 a.m. with numerous calls of a possible shooting.

Authorities said a fight occurred at the Drai's Beachclub Nightclub atop the hotel that resulted in a few large statues being knocked over.

The sound of the fallen statues sent many into a panic as witnesses informed police they heard shots being fired.

Once at the scene Metro evacuated portions of the club and casino because of the incident but confirmed no shots were indeed fired.

Authorities said they were able to clear the building after the original call and manage crowds exiting the casino.

Travel lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the hotel were blocked as police responded to the situation.

Officers did not release further immediate information on the incident as to any injuries or arrests.

