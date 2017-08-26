Balcony fire at Westgate Resort causes evacuations

A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
A young boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with cancer when he was 13 months old.More >
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
A Henderson teacher was arrested again, this time for unlawful contact after four more Brown Middle School students came forward to police.More >
The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place on Saturday.More >
Police said the two robberies are related.More >
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
Dozens of employers will be looking for new recruits at a job fair in Las Vegas Tuesday.More >
