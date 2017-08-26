Balcony fire at Westgate Resort causes evacuations

Black smoke is visible from a fire at the Las Vegas Westgate Resort on August 26, 2017 (Nidal Omeish / FOX5).

Two levels and the casino floor at the Las Vegas Westgate Resort and Casino were evacuated after a fire broke out on a balcony Saturday afternoon.

Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck said the fire originated on an exterior balcony located on the third floor of the hotel. He added that the fire extended to the first floor.

The flames were quickly extinguished by the combination of the hotel's sprinkler system and the firefighters' water supply outside the building, said Steinbeck.

Steinbeck confirmed that levels three and four, including the casino floor, were evacuated by officials.

The following statement was released by the Westgate:

"Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino experienced an isolated small fire on a lower floor of the hotel. The Fire Department responded immediately and is on site addressing the situation. All team members and guests have been evacuated from the affected area. There are no injuries. The property is cooperating with authorities and keeping the safety and security of our guests and team members as the priority."

Officials said no injuries were reported. The cause and damage estimates are under investigation, officials added.

