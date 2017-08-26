Washoe County health officials confirm West Nile virus death

Washoe County Health District officials have confirmed the first human death from the West Nile Virus of 2017 in the northern Nevada county.

A Thursday news release by the health district says five other people, several birds, and one horse have also contracted the West Nile virus.

Health officials say more than 60 mosquitoes found in the county tested positive for the virus which causes fever, headaches and skin rashes in mild cases and tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death in severe cases.

The virus can incubate inside humans for three to 10 days from being bitten.

Kevin Dick says the health district will increase insecticide fogging in the county, especially in the area where the death was reported. It will also complete the fourth round of helicopter larvicide application in late September.

