Pence, Cruz pull out of Nevada GOP event due to hurricane

Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have canceled their scheduled appearances at a Republican fundraiser in Nevada this weekend because of a hurricane headed for Cruz' home state.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said he talked to Pence and Cruz Friday about Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic effects it could have on the Gulf Coast.

He said they decided it would be more appropriate for them to focus their time and attention on the people affected by the storm instead of traveling to northern Nevada to speak at the 3rd annual Basque Fry Laxalt is hosting on Saturday.

Laxalt says the fundraiser will continue as scheduled at the Corley ranch south of Carson City. Speakers will include Rep. Mark Amodei, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

