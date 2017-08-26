Irish fans flocking to Las Vegas to support Conor McGregor

Hundreds of Conor McGregor fans made the trip from Ireland to Las Vegas to support their fellow countryman during his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. (FOX5)

Hundreds of Conor McGregor fans made the trip from Ireland to Las Vegas to support their fellow countryman during his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"There's a saying, 'you'll never beat the Irish,'" McGregor said at Friday's weigh-in. "We roll in and we take over whatever we want."

And that proved to be true for the most part of fight week, as the Irish visitors made their presence known at the lead-up events.

"Half of Ireland is over here right now," Eoin Durkan said with a thick Irish accent. Durkan said he is from Ireland but has been pouring Guinness at Ri Ra Irish pub inside Mandalay Bay for six years. For him, all the orange white and green is a welcome sight in the Las Vegas valley.

It's also a welcome sight for bars like Ri Ra, that expect to be packed with Irish fans from open 'til close all weekend long.

"We are expecting an absolutely massive crowd," Durkan said. "Ireland has 32 counties; this will be the 33rd county for this weekend."

