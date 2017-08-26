Woman stabbed twice near Craig and Nellis - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman stabbed twice near Craig and Nellis

A woman was stabbed twice, suffering life-threatening injuries near Craig and Nellis Friday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Lamont Street at around 8:55 p.m. Friday. The 38-year-old victim was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said units were searching for the suspect.

