Woman stabbed twice near Craig and Nellis

A woman was stabbed near Craig and Nellis Friday. (FOX5)

A woman was stabbed twice, suffering life-threatening injuries near Craig and Nellis Friday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Lamont Street at around 8:55 p.m. Friday. The 38-year-old victim was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police said units were searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.