Nibiru or 'Planet X' conspiracy theories surface surrounding total solar eclipse

Bizarre headlines have been popping up after the total solar eclipse, from Flat Earthers believing it didn't actually happen, to some claiming it's a sign of the apocalypse.

"When events like this happen, major celestial events, people cry Nibiru," Nick Juliano from CSN Planetarium said.

Nibiru or Planet X is something that NASA considers a hoax.

But to some people, like Janet and Sasha Lessin, it is very real.

"Nibiru got caught in our inner solar system," Sasha Lessin said.

The Lessin's study Anthropology and Aliens. Unlike some conspiracy theorists, they said they don't think the eclipse is a sign that Nibiru will crash into the earth, but they do said Nibiru was visible during the eclipse.

"Pictures should clearly show that it looks like another object near the vicinity of the sun that you can see when the sky darken," Lessin said.

Nick Juliano at the College of Southern Nevada's Planetarium said Nibiru simply does not exist.

"This is something that people have been bringing up since 1976 citing ancient Babylonian very vague documents as their source there's really nothing to support it there's no science to support these claims that they're making," Juliano said

And as for the crop circles that popped up in England the day before the eclipse, scientists said they aren't buying the idea that they were created by aliens either.

"There is really no way an intelligent life form would be able to reach earth without all of humanity knowing and they wouldn't be able to sneak in and make these little crop circles. Astronomers really don't pay much attention to this because there's just no ground behind it," Juliano said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.