Armored car robbed, suspect escapes near Windmill and Bermuda

An armored car was robbed near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

At about 1:14 p.m. Friday, Metro Police were called to 475 East Windmill Lane where at least one suspect, whose body was covered with a mask or a long coat robbed the truck drivers. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of money, police said.

The armored car drivers were not hurt, according to Metro.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, nor a getaway vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.