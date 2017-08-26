Armored car robbed, suspect escapes near Windmill and Bermuda - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armored car robbed, suspect escapes near Windmill and Bermuda

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An armored car was robbed near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. 

At about 1:14 p.m. Friday, Metro Police were called to 475 East Windmill Lane where at least one suspect, whose body was covered with a mask or a long coat robbed the truck drivers. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of money, police said.

The armored car drivers were not hurt, according to Metro.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, nor a getaway vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.