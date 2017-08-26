McGregor shows confidence ahead of fight with Mayweather

There are a lot of reasons why Saturday's fight is drawing interest, but maybe the biggest draw is the mystery behind it. Everyone is waiting to see if Conor McGregor can compete in his boxing debut with one of the best to ever do it. The "Notorious" may be the unknown heading into this fight, but he knows exactly how it’s going to end.

"He's going to feel the power early, I don't see it lasting more than four," Conor McGregor said. "It's not going to be a nice ending for Floyd."

"Conor the confident," during the lead-up, McGregor has maintained that his boxing debut against Mayweather will be short and celebratory.

"I'm going to knock him out bad, he's too small, I know he is fast, I know he has good reflexes, I know he is experienced, I don't care I hit you, you fall, that's it," McGregor said.

And the proof is in his past, the 29-year-old is the younger and bigger of the two fighters, standing in at 5'9” with a 74-inch reach. McGregor's professional MMA record stands at 21-3 with 18 knockouts, his UFC record stands at 9-1 with 7 coming via knockout. His only losses have come by submission.

I'm going to maul him, I'm going to rip him limb, from limb, he's not experienced this,” McGregor said. “That's what I'm saying these moves these attacks they're all foreign to him and you can see it, there is fear in him, he doesn't know, he's afraid of the unknown."

McGregor maybe an unknown in the boxing ring, but his skills in the octagon are not. The Irishman is the only fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts simultaneously. He also holds the record for most knockouts in the featherweight division and for the fastest title fight which lasted just 13 seconds.

"You cannot prepare for this, there is nobody in the game that moves like me, that strikes like me, that has the confidence of me," McGregor said.

McGregor has his sights set on something that's never been done, a belief that he has the perfect skillset and strategy to pull off the upset.

"I know every shot Floyd throws, every shot he's been hurt with, his moves left and right," McGregor said.

That hard work has led him to Las Vegas for what is being called one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. For the "Notorious," this is only the beginning.

"I will contend in boxing bouts going forward and I will contend in MMA belts going forward, I will rule both with an iron fist, that is where my mindset is," McGregor said. "I'm facing the god of boxing at the moment, this is supposedly the god of boxing, he could have stayed the god, could have rode off 49-0, instead I am here, and I am now the god of boxing."

