Mayweather prepares to take on McGregor

49-0 really says it all. Over the last 20 years, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been the surest bet in all of sports. Saturday night, “Money” is pushing his chips to the center of the ring one more time in hopes of surpassing the great Rocky Marciano for that elusive 50-0 record.

"I'm not the same Floyd Mayweather I was two years ago, I lost a little bit, I lost a lot a bit from 21 years ago, but I still think I can go out there and compete and be at my best," said Mayweather Jr.

And when Mayweather is at his best, there is no better.

In 2016, ESPN named Mayweather the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in the last 25 years. Officially only knocked down once in his career, Floyd has gone 387 rounds with 47 of boxing's best, only to end the night with his hand raised every time.

"One thing you guys know is I've got a granite chin, I've been hit by some of the best so if he hits harder than Canelo we'll see, if he hits harder than Pacquiao, or Oscar De La Hoya or Miguel Cotto or Mosley or any of those other guys we'll see," said Mayweather Jr.

At 40-years-old, Mayweather stands in at 5'8" 154 pounds with a 72-inch reach. Known more for his elite defensive skills, Floyd has won by knockout 26 times or 53% of the time. His last knockout was in 2011 against Victor Ortiz.

"I'm older, I can't work like I used to work, I can't push myself like I used to push myself, but every day I'm trying, every day we are working, if I can't be the same old Floyd Mayweather at least I'm trying to be," Mayweather Jr. said.

During training camp, Floyd has displayed a quiet confidence, something we've not seen in his career. But for the one they call “Money,” some things don't change.

"Only 10 watches in the world like this watch, three in the US, so it was $400,000," said Mayweather Jr.

With a net worth of $660 million, Mayweather has it all, private planes, fancy cars, and flashy jewelry. But he's only able to buy the fancy bags and rings, because of his work on the bags and in the ring.

"The three biggest records in pay-per-view, whether it's MMA or boxing, there is only one man that holds those records and that's me," said Mayweather Jr.

Despite the records and experience, Mayweather is entering a new arena with Conor McGregor, but don't expect him to change.

"He's just a fighter, I don't look at him as an MMA guy," said Mayweather Jr. "I'm just going to be Floyd Mayweather and do what I do best, follow the rules, go out there and fight and be at my best."

