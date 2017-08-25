Maloof family bets big on 'Money' Mayweather

Breaking down the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather Jr., seems to be taking on the most risk, but he’s not the only one. One Las Vegas local is putting big money on “Money” Mayweather and he’s doing it all in the name of charity.

"I contacted my brother Joe and my brother Phillip I said hey this guy is going to win, I saw him, he looked like he was 20 years old, so one thing led to another, I said let's put some money on it," Gavin Maloof said.

He and his family, who have made a living in sports, put $880,000 on Mayweather to win.

"The payout is a million and forty thousand, but the computer wouldn't take that kind of amount, so they had to chop it up into two tickets," Maloof said.

If he's able to cash those tickets all that money won't go in his pocket, instead, it's going to various charities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

"The great thing is if we can win, we can help so many people, so we need everyone to get behind Floyd," Maloof said.

Maloof has been in Mayweather's corner for years, not only are they friends but neighbors.

"I've knocked on his door a couple times, but he wasn't in," Maloof said.

Maloof has all the confidence in the world of Mayweather, but he can't help but think what would happen if McGregor comes out of the ring hands held high.

"I think I'll cry," Maloof said. "It's a lot of money, it's a lot of money that can help a lot of people, so I would be more disappointed for them than myself."

