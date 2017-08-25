Forrest Griffin weighs in on 'the impossible fight'

Three months ago, UFC President Dana White called the Mayweather – McGregor bout “the impossible fight,” something that would never happen. Just five years ago no one in boxing or MMA knew who Conor McGregor was, now he’s part of the most anticipated event in combat sports history. His rise to stardom may be sudden to most, but for one UFC Hall of Famer, it is not a surprise.

"If he was a stock, I wish I would have invested in him in 2013, I was like this guy is pretty good, he has all the right stuff going," Forrest Griffin said.

After spending eight years in the UFC, Hall of Famer Griffin has seen and fought some of the best in the sport but told FOX5 he's never seen anyone like McGregor.

"No one, there hasn't been anything like it, I hope to see it again though, you know what, maybe Ronda Rousey, Ronda Rousey's rise may be the closest thing to Conor's rise I've ever seen," Griffin said.

McGregor's meteoric rise to stardom and his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., may not have been possible without Griffin, who helped reignite the UFC when he defeated Stephan Bonnar in 'The Ultimate Fighter.'

"It's like being in Star Wars,” Griffin said. “I was there when I remember that day when the threshold crossed from one to another. I lived that moment and that was a very cool experience. I remember talking to my mom's 45-year-old friends about Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell and thinking we made it, the sport has become mainstream, we're here."

With 19 wins and 26 professional MMA fights under his belt, Griffin has experienced plenty, but nothing like this.

"Having been here in the camp, first hand and see what's happening, it's been pretty amazing," Griffin said. "It's impressive, having done that and not done so well the week of the fight, watching these guys be so good leading up to the biggest fight of all time is pretty impressive."

"My biggest fear after Conor knocks Floyd out, how the hell are we ever going to get him to come back to UFC money, how are we going to get him to fight for a paltry $12 million after he makes this pay day," Griffin said. "I don't know man, he's just going to take the bank, they're going to give him the company I guess."

There aren't many athletes that have had the front row view to Conor McGregor’s UFC career like Forrest Griffin, seeing his rise in the sport and getting an inside look at his current training camp.

"I did sign an NDA, so I've seen it, but I can't talk about it," Griffin said.

He did say that Conor's camp has been unlike any other.

"He's fighting, arguably the greatest boxer of all time and probably the greatest boxer of all time, he's done a lot of things different, he had to prepare for a different sport," Griffin said.

Forrest's one and only meeting with Floyd was at a Mayweather charity event. He says he's a fan of the one they call Money, both inside the ring and out.

"As a local Vegas resident, I'm happy to have him and he spends a lot of money here, it's good for everybody, he's a good tipper too," Griffin said. "He's amazingly quick, has amazing reflexes, great boxing instincts that you can only have when you've been doing that."

Mayweather has been the surest bets in all of sports with a perfect 49-0 record, Griffin recognizes that, but he still gives the edge to McGregor.

"72%, absolutely, point three or four, not anymore, top out of 72.5%," estimated Griffin.

