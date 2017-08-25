Mayweather, McGregor easily make weight for big fight

Floyd Mayweather has weighed in at a trim 149 1/2 pounds for his boxing showdown with Conor McGregor, who also made weight at 153 pounds.

The undefeated boxer and the two-division UFC champion weighed in well below the 154-pound limit before a raucous crowd Friday at T-Mobile Arena, which will host their bout Saturday.

The enthusiastic included thousands of McGregor's vocal Irish fans, who sang and waved flags. Mayweather was the villain as usual, but his cheering section also appeared to be more robust than usual for the American antihero.

Mayweather had expressed doubt McGregor could make the weight.

Mayweather expressed no concern about his own weight disadvantage, saying, "Fighting wins fights."

Tickets were free for the event, and fans got a show from hip-hop star YG beforehand.

