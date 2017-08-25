Moped rider critically injured in Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Moped rider critically injured in Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that left a moped rider critically injured on Friday. 

The incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. at Jones Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

According to police, the moped rider lost control and fell. He sustained head injuries and was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. 

It was not immediately known if the rider was wearing a helmet, police said. 

Metro's Fatal Detail responded to investigate the crash. 

