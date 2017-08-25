Las Vegas police want to keep fights in the ring, not in the streets

Las Vegas has been upping its security just in time for the big crowds coming into town for this weekend's big fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

On Tuesday, Fremont Street Experience added temporary yellow barriers to prevent cars from being able to drive into the pedestrian mall.

Patrick Hughes, the president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience, said they decided to make sure barriers were added quicker than originally planned following a deadly attack in Spain where 13 people were killed by a van.

"We decided to escalate the project and bring in additional features early," he said. "You may have heard, there's a fight this weekend!"

Hughes said the big yellow barriers are only temporary and will eventually be replaced by something more artistic that fits in with the downtown area.

Sergeant Jeff Clark of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the department will also have more officers and undercover officers throughout the Strip and downtown.

In order to prevent car crashes or terrorists driving onto the sidewalk, Clark County is looking to add new security features to the Strip, including 700 steel bollards by early Oct.

"That's a great first step. Have you ever watched any of those videos of bollards in action?" Clark said. "It's pretty amazing what they can do."

Clark said, even though the entire world will be focused on Las Vegas this weekend, the amount of people in town won't be as extreme as Super Bowl Sunday or New Year's Eve. Still, the big fight and the after-parties aren't the only thing going on this weekend.

"We're staffing well over 100 separate events this weekend with hundreds of officers," he said. "We have the MTV Video Music Awards. You have the BIG3 Basketball tournament, in addition to all the normal concerts that happen here... We have an eyeball on every square inch of that very expensive important piece of real estate which is the Las Vegas Strip."

Metro said response times in other neighborhoods will not be affected because overtime for extra officers will be paid for by the venues requesting additional security.

