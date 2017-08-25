3-year-old fighting cancer, may get new treatment

Ayden Brown, a three-year-old boy fighting a rare form of cancer needs help. His mother, Lindsey Licari has been raising money for his treatments through a GoFundme page. On Wednesday, Ayden had about $8,000 donated to help him. After FOX5 shared his story on air and online, those donations surpassed $91,000. But Ayden is more than just a little boy with cancer.

Licari said the moment he was born, she knew he was special.

"The doctor gave him to me and I held him up and I said, 'Look at my beautiful son'," she said. "I wanted a son for so long and when I got pregnant, it was the happiest moment of my life."

Ayden learned to crawl and talk fast, and showed he was a quick learner too.

"He was talking at one. What parent can talk to their kid like an adult at age two?", Licari said. "He loves violin and he loves classical music. We would go to the grocery store and he would hum Mozart and I was just so proud."

It wasn't till Ayden's first birthday that his mom noticed something might be wrong.

"It was his birthday and he was just tired, so I thought hey maybe it's just the heat."

A few days later though, she said she became very worried.

"I came home from work and his whole chest was sunk in, and I said 'Why is he breathing so hard?'"

Licari said she took Ayden to the doctor who originally thought it was pneumonia, then, her son's doctors changed.

"I didn't even know what an oncologist was."

Ayden was diagnosed with stage 3 aveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer in the lining of his lungs. Ayden just celebrated his third birthday on Aug. 20, but his health has taken a turn for the worst. He's stopped walking and eating.

Licari said they have tried everything: chemo, radiation and even St. Judes.

"St. Judes is like getting into Princeton or Harvard, and they only take kids with curable cancer," Licari said wiping away a tear. "Where are the doctors who want to do things people say they can't? Where are the doctors that want to be great at their craft, break history? We need him to come find Ayden, because he can be saved. Please just help me save him, help me save this little kid."

The family is now turning their sights overseas, where medical regulations are less strict. They said they hope to get Ayden to Germany for a new proton treatment.

"I have so many plans for him and dreams, I just have to make them come true. I won't give up."

The family said GoFundMe takes a portion of the donations for Ayden, so they're asking people to also consider donating to Paypal.

