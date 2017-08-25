Henderson police searching for hammer attack suspect

Henderson police said they are looking for a suspect who struck a man with a hammer during an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred at 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Shakespeare's Grille and Pub at 790 Coronado Center Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Police said the adult male victim was standing with a female in the parking lot when the suspect approached them, immediately striking the man in the face with a hammer while demanding their valuables. The victim then pulled out his firearm after being struck, causing the suspect to drop the hammer and run from the area without anything from the victims.

The victim did not fire his gun, police said.

Police said the male victim suffered a broken nose, fractured left eye socket and a laceration above his eye.

The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic male adult, between 5'8" and 5'11" tall, approximately 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black with a blue mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

