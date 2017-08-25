Metro arrests man in connection with sexual abuse of minors

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a sexual abuse investigation involving juveniles.

Tegrin Shelley, 45, was arrested after police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation on a tip they received on sexual abuse involving three minors.

Shelley was arrested for six counts of lewdness with a minor under 14, two counts of sexual assault against a minor under 16, and kidnapping of a minor.

Further details on the case were not released.

Detectives believe there is a possibility of additional victims of Shelley who have not been identified. Anyone with information on this case or anyone who thinks they have been a victim is urged to contact Metro's Sexual Abuse Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

