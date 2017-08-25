Monsters on display at museum in Boulder City

Preview of a watermelon carving contest at the Monster Museum on Aug. 25, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Tom Devlin's artwork on display inside the Monster Museum on Aug. 25, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

A gallery of Tom Devlin's artwork on display inside the Monster Museum on Aug. 25, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

A museum in Boulder City is preserving the history of monster characters seen in films.

The Tom Devlin's Monster Museum opened during the summer of 2017 and is located at 1310 Nevada Highway, just west of Buchanan Boulevard.

The museum is dedicated to monsters featured in iconic movies and B-horror films.

Devlin, owner of the art on display, says the museum also features special effects, props, and costumes all under one roof.

A Nightmare Before Labor Day watermelon carving contest is on the schedule for Aug. 26. As the museum said it was saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall.

Check here for more information on the museum.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.