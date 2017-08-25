Home service app launches in Vegas, provides on-demand repairmen - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Home service app launches in Vegas, provides on-demand repairmen

Repairman works on A/C unit inside a Las Vegas home in this undated image. (File/FOX5) Repairman works on A/C unit inside a Las Vegas home in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
A new home servicing app is available in the Las Vegas area that is offering immediate handyman service for electrical and plumbing needs.   

The app is called Homee and representatives say it is like Uber, but for home repairs.

Doug Schaedler, co-founder of Homee, says the average wait time for a repairman to arrive at the home or business requested for service is less than 30 minutes.

This service also comes with no up charges on nights and weekends, according to the company. 

Representatives said the app has been very helpful for home flippers, investors, and property managers. 

Homee is described as an on-demand home servicing app that provides instant access to handymen, electrical, HVAC, and plumbing service providers. 

The application allows users to see GPS-located background-checked service providers and request immediate servicing for any property.

More information on this home service app can be found here and promotional code VEGAS2017 can be used to save $25 on first-time use. 

