Drier weekend conditions bring excessive heat to Southern Nevada

7-Day forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting on Aug. 25. (FOX5)

Excessive Heat is in forecast for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)

Drier conditions with warmer temperatures are expected in Southern Nevada over the weekend.

With more sun around the valley, the high temperature will climb to about 102 degrees on Friday with highs up to about 110 on Saturday and Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has also been issued for the Las Vegas area starting on Sunday, as near record high temperatures are in the forecast.

FOX5's Cassandra Jones says the hot temperatures can create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible and to limit outdoor activities while staying hydrated.

Pets are also at risk to the effects of excessive heat; ensure pets have adequate drinking water and a shady place to rest.

