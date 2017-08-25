Drier weekend conditions bring excessive heat to Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Drier weekend conditions bring excessive heat to Southern Nevada

Excessive Heat is in forecast for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) Excessive Heat is in forecast for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
7-Day forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting on Aug. 25. (FOX5) 7-Day forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting on Aug. 25. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Drier conditions with warmer temperatures are expected in Southern Nevada over the weekend.

With more sun around the valley, the high temperature will climb to about 102 degrees on Friday with highs up to about 110 on Saturday and Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has also been issued for the Las Vegas area starting on Sunday, as near record high temperatures are in the forecast.

FOX5's Cassandra Jones says the hot temperatures can create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible and to limit outdoor activities while staying hydrated.

Pets are also at risk to the effects of excessive heat; ensure pets have adequate drinking water and a shady place to rest.

