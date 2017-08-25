Armed robberies at neighboring Las Vegas Roberto's Taco Shops

Two Roberto's Taco Shops in Las Vegas in late August.

Armed robbers hit up two separate Roberto's Taco Shops on Rainbow Boulevard, according to police.

"I guess they just want easy money," owner Jose Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez's shop is located near Rainbow and Flamingo. He said the suspects barged into his store around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

"He was pointing [his gun] already," Rodriguez said.

The video showed two masked suspects, armed with guns running into Rodriguez's store then leaping over the counter. The suspects forced the employees towards the cash register, the video showed.

"They dragged [the employee] by the collar and pulled him away from the back to the cash register," Rodriguez said.

The suspect wearing plaid emptied the register, while the suspect in all black emptied an employees pockets, the video showed. Rodriguez said the suspects made off with at least $300.

Police said they think the suspects hit another Roberto's a few hours later, near Rainbow and Charleston.

According to police, there was a third suspect in a getaway car. Police did not release a suspect description.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.