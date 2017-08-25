Dozens of employers hiring at Valley job fair - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Dozens of employers hiring at Valley job fair

Posted: Updated:
Job seekers attend a career fair (FOX5). Job seekers attend a career fair (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Dozens of employers will be looking for new recruits at a job fair in Las Vegas Tuesday. 

JobFairX will take place at the Hampton Inn Tropicana and Event Center on 4975 Dean Martin Drive, near Tropicana Avenue, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. 

Employers such as M Resort Hotel and Spa, Bernalillo County Sheriff, Bluegreen Corporation, FSY Fitness Studio, Tropicana Hotel and Casino, Whole Foods, Redwood and other businesses will be present. 

The event is free to attend.

Job seekers are invited to pre-register for the event online and submit a resume that will be made available to all employers after the event. 

Attendees are urged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.