Dozens of employers hiring at Valley job fair

Dozens of employers will be looking for new recruits at a job fair in Las Vegas Tuesday.

JobFairX will take place at the Hampton Inn Tropicana and Event Center on 4975 Dean Martin Drive, near Tropicana Avenue, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Employers such as M Resort Hotel and Spa, Bernalillo County Sheriff, Bluegreen Corporation, FSY Fitness Studio, Tropicana Hotel and Casino, Whole Foods, Redwood and other businesses will be present.

The event is free to attend.

Job seekers are invited to pre-register for the event online and submit a resume that will be made available to all employers after the event.

Attendees are urged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

