Watch parties selling out before the arena for Mayweather-McGregor

The countdown is on to the fight of the year, as fans eagerly await Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Conor McGregor. For boxing fans who don't want to pay thousands of dollars to watch from T-Mobile Arena but also don't want to stay home, there are several valley businesses' viewing parties to choose from.

Miller's Ale House in Henderson said Thursday the restaurant is taking reservations for groups. The entrance fee is $50 per person. Miller's Ale House will also offer single tickets for $50 a person on the day of the fight.

"Everyday we are taking table reservations I just took 12 right behind me and so they kinda come in waves, a lot of people are calling just to ask for information but a lot of people are calling because they want to make sure they have the table they want before they get here," Miller's Ale House General Manager, Jonathon Buck, said.

Twin Peaks in Henderson said they are sold out of reserved seats for the fight, but will offer bar seats and standing room entry on a first come first serve basis for $30 a person.

"I was here for the last Mayweather fight actually down on Las Vegas Blvd. and the energy is amazing. If you can't be at the fight then we are definitely the next best thing," General Manager of Twin Peaks, Rebecca Bowers, said.

On the strip, MGM Resorts is hosting closed circuit viewing parties at its properties. Tickets start at $150. MGM Properties are also offering party packages at some locations starting at $99.

7th & Carson Restaurant in downtown Las Vegas said they are completely sold out for Saturday night.

