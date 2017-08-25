Where to Watch the Big Fight in Las Vegas

Mayweather and McGregor squared off in a war of words to promote their Aug. 26, 2017 fight.

The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will take place on Saturday.

If you don't want to shell out thousands of dollars for a ticket or pay for the pay-per-view fight, there are some places in the Valley showing the fight.

UFC Bars listed a number of confirmed businesses airing the fight for customers:

The Still at Mirage Hotel & Casino - 3400 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Monte Carlo Resort & Casino - 3770 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Double Barrel Roadhouse - 3770 Las Vegas Boulevard

Topgolf Las Vegas - 4627 Koval Lane

Toms Urban at New York-New York Hotel & Casino - 3790 Las Vegas Boulevard South

New York-New York Hotel & Casino - 3790 Las Vegas Boulevard South

TAP at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino - 3799 Las Vegas Blvd South

Sophia's Las Vegas - 3500 West Naples Drive

Spearmint Rhino - 3340 South Highland Drive

The Legends Room -3750 South Valley View Blvd

Excalibur Hotel and Casino - 3850 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Deja Vu - 3247 Industrial Road

Kaizen Fusion Roll & Sushi - 4480 Paradise Road

Luxor Hotel and Casino - 3900 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Ri Ra Irish Pub -3930 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Foundation Room at House of Blues -3950 Las Vegas Boulevard

Circus Circus Hotel Casino - 2880 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino - 3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Treasures Gentlemen's Club - 2801 Westwood Drive

Sapphire Gentleman's Club - 3025 South Industrial Road

Club Posh @ Crazy Horse III - 3525 West Russell Road

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club - 6007 Dean Martin Drive

7th & Carson Restaurant - 616 East Carson Avenue

Hooters at Spring Valley - 7155 South Rainbow Boulevard

Twin Peaks Restaurant at Henderson - 9510 South Eastern Avenue

Henderson Ale House - 594 North Stephanie Street

Hooters at Henderson - 10430 South Eastern Avenue

Dave & Busters at Summerlin - 2130 Park Centre Drive

Miller's Ale House in Henderson told FOX5 on Thursday they are taking reservations for groups. The entrance fee is $50 per person. Miller's Ale House will also offer single tickets for $50 a person on the day of the fight.

Twin Peaks in Henderson says they've sold out of their reserved seats for the fight, but they will offer bar seats and standing room entry on a first come first serve basis for $30 a person.

7th & Carson Restaurant says they are completely sold out for Saturday night.

UFC Bars also listed a number of unconfirmed establishments who may be airing the fight. Click here for the list online.

