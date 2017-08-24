Oddsmakers prepare for Mayweather-McGregor in 'Biggest bet fight of all time'

Mayweather and McGregor squared off in a war of words to promote their Aug. 26, 2017 fight.

In the William Hill Sportsbook war room, there have been a dozen workers setting odds, watching games and getting ready for a busy weekend as the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor mega-fight draws closer.

"There's no fight that's even going to come close to this one when it's all said and done," William Hill Director Nick Bogdanovich said. "Forget about it. You can go back to the days of Hearns and Hagler and Holyfield and Tyson; this is by far the biggest bet fight of all time."

And as of Thursday afternoon, at William Hill a staggering 93 percent of those bets were on the underdog, UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

"But there's been a little bit of Floyd Mayweather money trickling in today, which I assume will continue into the weekend," Bogdanovich said "For sure Saturday will be the busiest, Friday will be the second busiest. Those will be the two busiest betting days of the entire cycle and the cycle runs for two months."

But with high number of bets comes a high liability for sportsbooks. Bogdanovich said they could be facing a multi-million dollar loss if McGregor wins by TKO in the first or fourth rounds of the fight.

Bogdanovich shared the best bet for bettors wanting to get the most bang for their buck.

"If you're looking for bang for your buck? I'd say bet Conor McGregor by knockout," Bogdanovich said.

