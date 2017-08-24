4 more victims come forward, former Henderson teacher arrested again for unlawful contact with students

A former Henderson teacher was arrested again, this time for unlawful contact after four more Brown Middle School students came forward to police.

According to Henderson Police, Jeffrey Schultz, 47, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued for four gross misdemeanor charges involving victims between the ages of 13 and 14.

Schultz, a teacher at Brown arrested for indecent behavior toward three students back in May.

Henderson police said on Feb. 9, police were called to Brown Middle School to investigate inappropriate behavior between Schultz and three female students enrolled in his science class. The victims, ranging from 13 to 14 years old, said he asked them to stay behind after class to speak to the in private. Schultz spoke to the girls inappropriately, causing them to feel uncomfortable and threatened.

Schultz originally faced three misdemeanor counts of annoyance, molestation or indecency toward a minor under 18, police said.

Officer Scott Williams said he was unsure whether Schultz posted bail but he is not listed in the Henderson jail roster.

According to the Clark County School District Police, Schultz is no longer employed by the district.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

