Man who attacked mannequin decoy in Las Vegas sentenced

Shane Schindler (Source: LVMPD) Shane Schindler (Source: LVMPD)
A man who pleaded guilty to trying to kill a mannequin that police posed as a sleeping homeless man was sentenced in a Las Vegas court. 

A judge sentenced Shane Schindler to a maximum of 240 months and a minimum of 96 months behind bars on Thursday. He was credited for 182 days credit for time served. 

Schindler admitted to police that he was attacking a human when he used a hammer to hit a blanket-covered head of the mannequin. 

Detectives placed the decoy in the same area where two homeless men were killed with a hammer earlier this year. 

