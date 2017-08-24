Man who attacked mannequin decoy in Las Vegas sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to trying to kill a mannequin that police posed as a sleeping homeless man was sentenced in a Las Vegas court.

A judge sentenced Shane Schindler to a maximum of 240 months and a minimum of 96 months behind bars on Thursday. He was credited for 182 days credit for time served.

Schindler admitted to police that he was attacking a human when he used a hammer to hit a blanket-covered head of the mannequin.

Detectives placed the decoy in the same area where two homeless men were killed with a hammer earlier this year.

