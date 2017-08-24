Nevada AG: Any execution challenge should offer better plan

Nevada's attorney general is telling a state court judge that if a death row inmate really wants to challenge the method of his upcoming execution, he has to come up with a better plan.

In court filings submitted Thursday, the state calls arguments about twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier's scheduled Nov. 14 execution moot because he isn't appealing his case and has repeatedly said he wants to die.

Dozier also told the judge last week he isn't concerned about whether he'll experience pain and suffering.

Since then, state prison officials announced a plan to use an untried three-drug combination for Dozier's lethal injection.

The judge says she'll hear responses Tuesday to the attorney general filing from Dozier, his lawyer and federal public defenders who are acting on his behalf.

