Coronado High School custodian arrested on theft charges - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coronado High School custodian arrested on theft charges

Posted: Updated:
The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File) The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A custodian from Coronado High School was arrested on theft-related charges, according to the Clark County School District. 

48-year-old Betty Seward was arrested Wednesday by Clark County School District police. 

The district said the arrest stemmed from an investigation of missing items from Coronado High School. 

Seward was hired by the district in April 2000. 

Her employment is pending the completion of the investigation and possible disciplinary action, which includes termination. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.