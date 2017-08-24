Coronado High School custodian arrested on theft charges

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File)

A custodian from Coronado High School was arrested on theft-related charges, according to the Clark County School District.

48-year-old Betty Seward was arrested Wednesday by Clark County School District police.

The district said the arrest stemmed from an investigation of missing items from Coronado High School.

Seward was hired by the district in April 2000.

Her employment is pending the completion of the investigation and possible disciplinary action, which includes termination.

