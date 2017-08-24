The Latest: Navajo leader relieved no monuments eliminated

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he is not recommending changes to Arizona's Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument.More >
A member of President Donald Trump's cabinet was in southern Nevada Sunday; Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke paid a visit to two Nevada National Monuments.More >
Earlier this year President Trump signed an executive order asking the interior secretary to review national monument declarations over the past two decades.More >
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke toured parts of Gold Butte and Basin and Range Sunday.More >
During a stop in Pahrump, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke detailed how his department is reviewing and evaluating national monuments.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a girl in July, according to North Las Vegas police.More >
A swastika and expletives were found painted on the sidewalk near a Las Vegas elementary school Monday evening.More >
It can be frustrating to send a text and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.More >
Burger-lovers will soon have two more additional locations to get their In-N-Out fix.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said three people were injured in a crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
Henderson police said they arrested a 20-year-old daycare worker after she was caught on camera grabbing and tossing a 5-year-old child under her care.More >
