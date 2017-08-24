Henderson woman killed in head-on collision identified

Police investigate a crash at Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive on Aug. 22, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Authorities identified the woman killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday morning.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said 68-year-old Shirley Roush lost her life in a car accident at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Buffalo and Alta Drives.

Police said the crash occurred when a Honda Civic lost control for "unknown reasons" and crossed over the center median, striking a Kia Rio driven by Roush.

The 68-year-old Henderson resident was transported to the University Medical Center but was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to Metro.

At the time of the collision, officers were still determining why the Civic lost control but they mentioned impairment was not suspected.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle engaging in a "speed contest" with the Civic prior to the crash.

Authorities had the intersection closed for a few hours for the investigation.

This was the 85th traffic fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2017.

