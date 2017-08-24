Authorities identify perished swimmer at Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Authorities identify perished swimmer at Lake Mead

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX5) (File/FOX5)
LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

The man who lost his life while swimming at Lake Mead in late July has been identified by authorities. 

Lake Mead Recreational Area officials said two men began to struggle in the water in an area of the lake near Hoover Dam on July 30

Volunteers aboard a National Park Service boat intervened and were able to rescue one of the men, but the other went underwater before being reached.

The Clark County Coroner's Office later identified the second swimmer as 42-year-old Kenrick Eiley, of Las Vegas.

Eiley's death was ruled an accidental drowning according to authorities.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam, and Las Vegas police, along with the Nevada Department of Wildlife originally assisted in the search for the man.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.