Authorities identify perished swimmer at Lake Mead

The man who lost his life while swimming at Lake Mead in late July has been identified by authorities.

Lake Mead Recreational Area officials said two men began to struggle in the water in an area of the lake near Hoover Dam on July 30.

Volunteers aboard a National Park Service boat intervened and were able to rescue one of the men, but the other went underwater before being reached.

The Clark County Coroner's Office later identified the second swimmer as 42-year-old Kenrick Eiley, of Las Vegas.

Eiley's death was ruled an accidental drowning according to authorities.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam, and Las Vegas police, along with the Nevada Department of Wildlife originally assisted in the search for the man.

