Pahrump teen facing animal cruelty charge after killing puppy

Authorities are investigating a situation where a baby pit bull was killed in Pahrump on Monday.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a residence near Barney Street and Charleston Park Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. with reports of animal cruelty.

An animal control officer, who first arrived at the scene, said she spoke with a juvenile who was holding a limp pit bull puppy and that she believed the animal to be deceased.

The 17-year-old informed authorities that he hit and kicked the puppy several times after he discovered his new shoes were chewed on while he was asleep.

An autopsy was performed on the pit bull, according to the sheriff's office, and it revealed that the puppy died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

A juvenile probation officer was called to the residence and the teen was taken into custody. He is facing a charge of cruelty to animals resulting in death.

No immediate further information was released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

