Pahrump teen accused of killing pit bull puppy that chewed new shoes

Authorities are investigating a situation where a baby pit bull was killed in Pahrump on Monday.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a residence on the 2000 block of Prospector Lane at about 12:40 p.m. with reports of animal cruelty. The home is northeast of the Family Dollar store near Barney Street and Charleston Park Avenue.

An animal control officer, who first arrived at the scene, said she spoke with a teenager who was holding a limp pit bull puppy and that she believed the animal to be deceased.

The 17-year-old informed authorities that he hit and kicked the puppy several times after he discovered the dog chewed up his new shoes while he was asleep.

An autopsy was performed on the pit bull, according to the sheriff's office, and it revealed that the puppy died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

A juvenile probation officer arrested the teen. He is facing a charge of cruelty to animals resulting in death.

Neighbors said they don't know the boy or his dog, but they hope he gets help.

"I don't like anybody who mistreats animals. They can't speak up for themselves,' neighbor Paula Vaught said. "I put the blame on the parents for not teaching him right from wrong."

"It's terrible. It's downright mean," neighbor Leonard William Siegler said. "It's just sick."

Vaught's dog, Rikki, was one of many pets who became sick after eating poisoned meat thrown into their home's backyard. Vaught said she hopes this teenager is the same suspect in that case, because pet owners in Pahrump have been on edge for too long.

A spokesperson for the Nye County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still exploring all possibilities, but there is nothing to indicate a connection with the Pahrump pet poisoner "at this time."

