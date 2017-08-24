Thunderstorms continue to roll through Southern Nevada

The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a girl in July, according to North Las Vegas police.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a girl in July, according to North Las Vegas police.More >
A swastika and expletives were found painted on the sidewalk near a Las Vegas elementary school Monday evening.More >
A swastika and expletives were found painted on the sidewalk near a Las Vegas elementary school Monday evening.More >
It can be frustrating to send a text and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.More >
It can be frustrating to send a text and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.More >
Burger-lovers will soon have two more additional locations to get their In-N-Out fix.More >
Burger-lovers will soon have two more additional locations to get their In-N-Out fix.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said three people were injured in a crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said three people were injured in a crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
Henderson police said they arrested a 20-year-old daycare worker after she was caught on camera grabbing and tossing a 5-year-old child under her care.More >
Henderson police said they arrested a 20-year-old daycare worker after she was caught on camera grabbing and tossing a 5-year-old child under her care.More >