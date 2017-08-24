Thunderstorms continue to roll through Southern Nevada

Doppler radar shows intense storms moving through the Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 24, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)

Thunderstorms continue moving across the Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning with chances of more action in the forecast.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Clark County Wednesday afternoon as storms blew through the Valley with heavy downpours in certain areas of Las Vegas.

Thursday, enough moisture, and instability remains in the air to keep the storms in the forecast with an expected high temperature of 99 degrees.

More sun and heat returns over the weekend with temperatures back in the triple digits.

