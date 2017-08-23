Mayweather, McGregor final press conference less jabs, more focus

The hype train continued to roll through Las Vegas with the final press conference ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. It was a more subdued atmosphere than what fans have become accustomed to, but the fighters confidence was at an all time high.

“I don’t see it lasting two rounds, I feel I will have the decision to end inside one,” said Conor McGregor.

Same Conor, different day. Wednesday marked the final war of words between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. before fans finally get to see the fists fly.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be done, but I’m going to win and it won’t go the distance,” said Mayweather.

Floyd once again echoed to the media this will be his 50th and final fight, he says he will miss the ring, but not the buildup.

“No, no, I don’t want to do this, I want to go home. I like to fight, I want to fight, all this is cool, but this is part of my job, but I want to get out there do what I do best and that’s kick (expletive),” said Mayweather.

When Mayweather stepped to the mic, he chose to be reflective, thanking his friends, family, and Las Vegas.

“This city has been unbelievable to me, this city has done nothing but treated me with open arms,” said Mayweather.

McGregor, on the other hand, reaffirmed his readiness for his boxing debut.

“No stone has been left unturned, we are prepared to make weight and prepared to fight,” said McGregor. “We have prepared for 12, three minute rounds of nonstop pace and I will go forward, put the pressure on him and break this old man, trust me.”

There may be no championship title on the line, but there will be a belt, "The Money Belt," made of Italian crafted alligator skin, comprised of 3360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds, and 1.5 kilograms of 24k gold.

“I don’t think about that, I don’t think about those numbers, I think about these numbers,” said Mayweather. “I can’t say how aggressive I will be, I said I’m coming straight, I’m pretty sure he’s coming straight, he’s going to do what he do, I’m going to do what I do.”

“Thanks so much everybody, I’m going to (expletive) this boy up,” said McGregor.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.