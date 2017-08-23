Nevada man who wants to be own lawyer skips court appearance

A 28-year-old North Las Vegas man accused of abducting and keeping teenage girls as sex slaves refused to leave his jail cell for a hearing about serving as his own attorney at his upcoming trial on 83 felony charges.

Prosecutor Stacey Kollins said Monday that a state court judge asked Jimmy Carter Kim's court-appointed lawyer, Jeff Maningo, to decide by Sept. 5 if he'll seek an evaluation to determine if Kim is competent to assist in his defense.

Trial is set to begin Oct. 16.

Kim has been jailed on $1.5 million bail since December 2015, when a 14-year-old Arizona girl walked into a Las Vegas-area convenience store and said she'd been kept captive for a month and raped repeatedly.

A 15-year-old Las Vegas girl provided Reno police with a similar account.

Kim faces the possibility of life in prison on multiple kidnapping and child sexual assault charges.

