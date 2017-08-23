TELUS International hiring customer service representatives

TELUS International is looking to hire more than 100 seasonal customer service representatives for their Las Vegas location.

Prospective employees can attend company job fairs on August 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to talent acquisition and sourcing manager Karen Muniz. Candidates can also apply online ahead of time on the TELUS career site.

The job fair will be held at the TELUS headquarters on 2251 South Decatur Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.

Applicants with either 2 years of call center experience or 4 years of customer service are encouraged to apply.

For more information visit telusinternational.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.