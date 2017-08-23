Storm strikes Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Storm strikes Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

FOX5 viewers shared photos of a storm in the Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 23, 2017. 

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the pictures. 

Have additional photos to add? Send it to 5newsdesk@fox5vegas.com or upload it to reportit.fox5vegas.com

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.