Man succumbs to injuries after Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while pushing a shopping cart across the road has died, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said they were notified of the man's death on Aug. 17, two days after the crash.

The man was found in the roadway by an on-duty Nevada Highway Patrol Officer, who was passing by, police said.

Citing evidence at the scene, police said the man was pushing a shopping cart on Harmon Avenue near Wynn Road when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The man and shopping cart were projected onto the roadway.

The driver involved in the crash did not remain at the scene, police said. No information on the driver or vehicle was provided.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Collision Investigation section at 702-828-3317. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

