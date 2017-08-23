Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash killed girl in North Las V - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash killed girl in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on July 28, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter) North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on July 28, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a girl in July, according to North Las Vegas police. 

Police said the 15-year-old boy, who was not identified due to his age, was taken into custody Tuesday at 8 p.m. He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death. 

The crash occurred on July 28 at 1 a.m. at Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street. Police said a pickup truck, driven by the 15-year-old, was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue at a high rate of speed, approaching Clayton Street, when the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and rolled over. 

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Brittnie Rochelle Brown, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. 

Two other teenage girls who were in the truck were treated for their injuries, police said. Two teenage boys, one of which was the 15-year-old driver, left the scene before officers arrived. 

