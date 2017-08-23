Officials propose raising fees for Red Rock Canyon park - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials propose raising fees for Red Rock Canyon park

Posted: Updated:
The sign at Red Rock Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign at Red Rock Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Bureau of Land Management is considering raising the entrance fees for the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas.

Currently, the park charges $7 for drivers and $3 for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists.

BLM spokesman John Asselin says If the fee increase is approved, drivers will be charged $15 per visit, motorcyclists will pay $10 and pedestrians and bicyclists will pay $5 by 2018.

The fees for a one-time visit and an annual pass would also increase in 2023. Asselin says the additional money would be used to pay for trail maintenance, search-and-rescue costs, educational program and other upkeep costs.

The BLM will host three meetings to hear public comments on the proposal before sending it to a Resource Advisory Council for approval.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.