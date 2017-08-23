Officials propose raising fees for Red Rock Canyon park

The sign at Red Rock Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Bureau of Land Management is considering raising the entrance fees for the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas.

Currently, the park charges $7 for drivers and $3 for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists.

BLM spokesman John Asselin says If the fee increase is approved, drivers will be charged $15 per visit, motorcyclists will pay $10 and pedestrians and bicyclists will pay $5 by 2018.

The fees for a one-time visit and an annual pass would also increase in 2023. Asselin says the additional money would be used to pay for trail maintenance, search-and-rescue costs, educational program and other upkeep costs.

The BLM will host three meetings to hear public comments on the proposal before sending it to a Resource Advisory Council for approval.

