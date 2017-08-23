The Latest: Police: California man smothered 5-year-old son

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.

A California man accused of killing his 5-year-old son will be extradited back to Los Angeles.

A California man has pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland.

Police have revealed how a California man killed his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Louie Aguilera said Wednesday that Aramazd Andressian Sr. smothered the boy in April with a child's jacket that was in his car.

Aguilera says the boy was killed about an hour after he and his father arrived in Santa Barbara, and his body was left in a wooded area near Vista Point.

Andressian had taken the boy to Disneyland before driving to the Santa Barbara area.

Andressian was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr.

