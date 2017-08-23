The Latest: Police: California man smothered 5-year-old son - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Latest: Police: California man smothered 5-year-old son

Posted: Updated:
Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on June 27, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on June 27, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
ALHAMBRA, CA (AP) -

Police have revealed how a California man killed his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Louie Aguilera said Wednesday that Aramazd Andressian Sr. smothered the boy in April with a child's jacket that was in his car.

Aguilera says the boy was killed about an hour after he and his father arrived in  Santa Barbara, and his body was left in a wooded area near Vista Point.

Andressian had taken the boy to Disneyland before driving to the Santa Barbara area.

Andressian was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.