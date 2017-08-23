Fishing season? Catfish release at Nevada parks - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fishing season? Catfish release at Nevada parks

Posted: Updated:
Catfish released into Boulder City Memorial Park Pond on Aug. 23, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) Catfish released into Boulder City Memorial Park Pond on Aug. 23, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
Fishing available at Sunset Park after catfish released into lake on Aug. 23, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) Fishing available at Sunset Park after catfish released into lake on Aug. 23, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Fish stocking happens almost every month thanks to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

This service is offered to provide fishing opportunities to Southern Nevada residents, to have them fish in their own backyard rather than traveling far distances for the activity. 

Wednesday, catfish raised in Arkansas were trucked into Nevada, according to the NDOW.

About 500 pounds of catfish were then released at the Boulder City Memorial Park Pond and 1,000 pounds released at the lake inside Sunset Park.

The department offers fishing classes for all ages from beginner to advance and also has upcoming fishing events in the fall.  

Visit the Nevada Department of Wildlife for more information.

FOX5's Peter Dawson covered the release Wednesday morning.

